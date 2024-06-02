While the number of people voting in elections is normally considered an indicator of the state of a democracy, one cannot ignore that a lack of trust in politics is one of the main reasons for not participating in elections.

When people feel unheard and the political system seems inadequately responsive to public sentiment, a sense of apathy and disillusionment can set in. This seems more prevalent among youths who are growingly becoming resentful, particularly towards partisan politics.

We therefore need fresh, forward-looking thinking, focusing on new ideas, new ways of doing things, on new beginnings. All this is sadly lacking with many politicians holding on to a tunnel vision as opposed to a broader and coherent one.

The disconnect between a good number of citizens and politicians discourages participation, leaving election results and consequential representation in the hands of a smaller electorate. How is the electorate likely to base its choice when voting in this week’s European Parliament elections? Beyond one’s political party allegiance, what is the basis for one’s candidate preference? Apart from their personalities and the policy positions they represent, preferences would normally also weigh in on their social characteristics, competence, trustworthiness and incumbency status.

MEPs are grouped by their European political affiliation and not organised by nationality. Nonetheless, even if elected to promote the interests of EU citizens based on the direction of their political grouping, this does not necessarily mean that nationalities have no role in the European Parliament.

The electorate is more likely to select its MEPs based on local political considerations, even if their mandate is more directed towards representing Malta’s interests within the EU, on how Malta can achieve more out of membership and how we can contribute towards a more resilient and sustainably prosperous EU.

Along with securing optimal representation within the European Parliament’s committees we need to see more of a collaborative approach than seen so far by our MEPs. We need MEPs who not only actively represent Malta’s interests at a European level but who also remain close to home. This entails broader and ongoing engagement with local representative organisations and the public.

Considerations on the EU’s political transition are also of importance. Whatever the outcome of the European elections and regardless as to whether the European Commission president remains unchanged, along with the appointment of the new commissioners, there will inevitably be a changed agenda, together with the introduction of new policy priorities from the European Council.

We need fresh, forward-looking thinking - Norman Aquilina

Measures related to climate change, energy policy, EU enlargement, migration, tax landscape, artificial intelligence regulations, along with Europe’s drive on competitiveness and financial challenges, especially those concerning the EU budget and bringing back into force the deficit rules, will loom large.

All this, apart from geopolitical tensions, such as those resulting from the war in Ukraine and Gaza, along with growing concerns of global decoupling as the economic powers drift further apart.

Comprehensively, the agenda for the incoming EU leadership is a tall order. This potential game-changing scenario could bring about significant shifts in political arenas and changes in EU-level policies of national relevance, which we should neither underestimate nor hold distant from local considerations and implications.

On June 8 we need to reach well-informed conclusions and ultimately decide on a vote based on rational considerations, avoiding holding on to a herd mentality by simply going with the flow without adequate objective reflection and reasoning.

Despite those who may feel disappointed, disinterested, or disheartened, an election result should reflect a well-represented electorate’s choice. Abstention is never a recommendable option.

By broadly participating and exercising our civic duty in voting, we would be adding voice to a chorus that forms opinions and changes based on popular choice and not on passive outcomes which are left to chance.

Norman Aquilina is group CEO of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and a council member of The Malta Chamber of Commerce.