The Environmental Health Directorate issued a warning on Friday about seven products of food seasoning that contain an ingredient (mustard powder) which contains traces of peanuts.
Fellow UK environmental health authorities alerted European watchdogs to the ingredient, warning the seasoning should not be consumed by people who are allergic or intolerant to peanuts.
The products are the following:
- Pasta Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g
- Chicken Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g
- Meat Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g
- Rabbit Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g
- Hot Curry Powder (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; cylindrical tubs by 25g or packets by 90g or jars by 140g
- Mild Curry Powder (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; cylindrical tubs by 25g or packets by 90g or jars by 140g
- Beef and Pork Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g
More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt