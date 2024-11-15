The Environmental Health Directorate issued a warning on Friday about seven products of food seasoning that contain an ingredient (mustard powder) which contains traces of peanuts.

Fellow UK environmental health authorities alerted European watchdogs to the ingredient, warning the seasoning should not be consumed by people who are allergic or intolerant to peanuts.

The products are the following:

Pasta Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g

Chicken Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g

Meat Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g

Rabbit Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g

Hot Curry Powder (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; cylindrical tubs by 25g or packets by 90g or jars by 140g

Mild Curry Powder (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; cylindrical tubs by 25g or packets by 90g or jars by 140g

Beef and Pork Seasoning (Tiger Brand); all dates up to 30/09/2026; packets by 80g or jars by 160g

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt