Malta has chosen its 16 finalists who on Saturday will take to the stage to battle it out for a spot at the Eurovision Song Contest semifinal in Switzerland.

The finalists were chosen out of 24 who performed in two semifinals held this week.

These are the ones who made it to the final, which will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at the MFCC, in Ta’Qali:

Yo Listen – Martina Borg

Concrete – Nathan

Lalaratatakeke Lalaratakabum – Kantera

Rubble & Stone – The Alchemists

Kant – Miriana Conte

Unheard – Krista Šujak

Għażliet – Dario Bezzina ft Żeppi l-Muni

Lablab (Talk Talk) – Stefan

Raquela – Silenced

Adria Twins – Qalb ma’ Qalb

Justine Shorfid – Still I Rise

Victoria – Juno

Kurt Calleja – AZIZ/A

Mark Anthony Bartolo – Hideaway

Kristy Spiteri – Heaven Sent

JVF – Festa (No Time for Siesta)

A jury and the public will select the winner on Saturday, who will then represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest's second semi-final on May 15.