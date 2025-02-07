Malta has chosen its 16 finalists who on Saturday will take to the stage to battle it out for a spot at the Eurovision Song Contest semifinal in Switzerland.
The finalists were chosen out of 24 who performed in two semifinals held this week.
These are the ones who made it to the final, which will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at the MFCC, in Ta’Qali:
- Yo Listen – Martina Borg
- Concrete – Nathan
- Lalaratatakeke Lalaratakabum – Kantera
- Rubble & Stone – The Alchemists
- Kant – Miriana Conte
- Unheard – Krista Šujak
- Għażliet – Dario Bezzina ft Żeppi l-Muni
- Lablab (Talk Talk) – Stefan
- Raquela – Silenced
- Adria Twins – Qalb ma’ Qalb
- Justine Shorfid – Still I Rise
- Victoria – Juno
- Kurt Calleja – AZIZ/A
- Mark Anthony Bartolo – Hideaway
- Kristy Spiteri – Heaven Sent
- JVF – Festa (No Time for Siesta)
A jury and the public will select the winner on Saturday, who will then represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest's second semi-final on May 15.