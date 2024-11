Two men and a woman were injured, one seriously, when two vans collided on the Birkirkara bypass late on Wednesday.

The accident at 11.30pm involved a Daihatsu Hijet driven by a 67-year-old man from Birkirkara and a Toyota Double Cabin driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar. A 67-year-old woman from San Ġwann was a passenger in the Daihatsu.

All three were given medical assistance, with the driver of the Daihatsu needing to be hospitalised in serious condition.

The police are investigating.