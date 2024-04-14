The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that a woman who fraudulently claimed her limbs were “permanently and totally paralysed” was awarded disability benefits anyway, despite walking normally into her interview before the government’s medical board.

Separately the newspaper reports that an 80-year-old benefactor who regularly sent monetary donations to the missions in Kenya has emerged from a legal tussle with his bank which decided to close his accounts after he refused to hand over his tax return.

The Malta Independent on Sunday meanwhile leads with comments by acting President of Repubblika Vicki Ann Cremona who said the tentacles of impunity described in the public inquiry that looked into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are still present today.

It also reports that the Maltese islands could become fully reliant on renewable energy sources for periods of time once the government’s planned energy projects are completed, according to a government energy expert.

Malta Today punishes a report following an investigation into the accounts of Malta's largest cab supplier - WT Global.

The newspaper also reports that the Legionnaire disease has raised its head again.

Illum reports that European Parliament President and PN MEP candidate Roberta Metsola is aiming for a record number of votes to the detriment of MEP hopeful Peter Agius.

The newspaper also publishes comments by President Myriam Spiteri Debono on RTK103 programme by Andrew Azzopardi, where she said she believes abortion will be introduced in Malta in the future.

It-Torċa publishes data forecasting a 22,400 vote gap between PL and PN in the upcoming MEP elections. This gap will increase to 28,000 in favour of Labour in the general election, according to a survey by the paper.

A separate article refers to incentives for those who continue working beyond retirement age.