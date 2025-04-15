The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the story that relatives of a woman who was killed when her house collapsed in Sliema during neighbouring excavation works 25 years ago are still awaiting compensation which was awarded five years ago.

The paper also reports that a group representing survivors of clerical abuse has written to the Vatican accusing six cardinals including Mario Grech.

The Malta Independent reports that European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has claimed that the gender corrective mechanism has failed and works against women candidates.

The paper also reports that NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has objected to a planning application for a home for the elderly to be constructed on the site of a Marsaxlokk villa due to ODZ land being taken up.

L-Orizzont leads with the story that around 126,000 sqm of land in Bulebel, previously earmarked for industrial buildings, will now remain agricultural land.

The newspaper’s front page also features an interview with Charlene Calleja the head the foundation Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s visit to the Rainbow Ward at Mater Dei Hospital to visit young patients. The newspaper also carries a story that a driver who was involved in a high-speed car crash with police has been granted bail for the sixth time.