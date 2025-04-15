Yesterday Jezz Bezos’ spacecraft Blue Origin rocket and capsule returned to earth safely after a  short journey into space, a trip that has been billed as a milestone for gender equality because of the spacecraft’s all-women crew. And a celebrity crew no less, consisting of pop-singer Katy Perry, American TV anchor Gayle King; Lauren Sánchez, a former journalist and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée; Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist; Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist; and Kerianne Flynn, a movie producer.

Read the full story at Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.