The Sunday Times of Malta leads with how the Public Domain Act, a law that allows parliament to protect several important sites from further commercial development has never been applied despite being enacted nearly a decade ago.

The newspaper also reports on calls growing for the government to make Malta's sex offender registry more accessible, following the arrest of two Maltese men in a major global child pornography investigation.

The Malta Independent reports how figures from the National Statistics Office reflected how the effective population of Malta peaked at 628,058 in 2023, with that number being registered during August.

It also reports that 16 offers were made for the development of Malta's first large-scale utlity battery energy storage systems, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

In-Nazzjon lead with a report on how different localities across Malta and Gozo carried out Easter traditions to mark one of the most important feast in the Catholic calendar, Easter Sunday.

It also reports how the government's Vision 2050 has created mistakes and confusion within the cabinet.

L-Orizzont lead with an interview with architect Antoine Zammit, one of the spearheads of the partial pedestrianisation of Birgu's town square, spoke about the inaguration of the new square.