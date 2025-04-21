A powerful new Maltese opera, Trab: The Rest is Dust, will have its world premiere this Friday, April 25, at St Agatha Auditorium in Rabat.

Trab: The Rest is Dust marks the conclusion of a compelling operatic trilogy that began with Swar and Blat, a work that delved into Malta’s social issues and examined the complexities of identity. This trilogy is a collaboration between composer Reuben Pace and librettist Ġorġ Peresso.

Directed by Michael Moxham and with a Polish orchestra conducted by Andrzej Mandryka, Trab: The Rest is Dust promises a rich tapestry of music, theatre and social commentary. It tackles timely themes such as environmental degradation, corporate greed, xenophobia and the right to love freely.

Set in a fictional modern-day Malta, Trab: The Rest is Dust opens in a sleek corporate office where a shady development deal is being celebrated.

A pristine valley – home to a beautiful farmhouse and lush garden – is under threat of being razed for yet another sprawling urban complex.

The opera explores the confrontation between the forces of profit and preservation, played out through vivid characters including Gaia and her partner Prue, the mystical Lord of the Garden, and the relentless developer Rocco.

The opera is structured in seven scenes in Act 1, and a second act with five scenes that culminates in the symbolic uprooting of a sacred rose – a gesture that unleashes both destruction and revelation.

A haunting closing chorus declares: “everything in the world – money, property, cars – is irrelevant and temporary… the rest is dust”. This poignant message underscores the operatic meditation on the impermanence of material wealth versus the lasting value of nature and art.

Masterclasses at Mikiel Anton Vassalli College

As part of preparations for Trab: The Rest is Dust a series of masterclasses have been held, elevating the production and providing essential training to participants.

The MAVC Malta School of Art in Valletta was the venue for a costume design masterclass led by Stefania Vella, with participants learning about the critical role of costumes in character development, historical authenticity, and visual storytelling.

Alongside costume design, a theatrical makeup and wigs session was led by Karen Schembri Grima, offering professional training to 19 children and six adults, focusing on stage makeup techniques and wig styling for theatre and opera.

Lighting plays an equally crucial role in the opera’s visual impact. A specialised lighting design masterclass was led by esteemed lighting designer Kevin Zerafa, where 18 participants were trained in techniques to enhance visual storytelling through lighting design.

Additionally, vocal coaching sessions at MAVC’s Malta School of Music, led by expert coaches, and a masterclass in stage direction with Michael Moxham are part of the ongoing training programme. These sessions are tailored specifically to prepare the cast for operatic performance and ensure the highest professional standards in the production.

Composer Reuben Pace and librettist Ġorġ Peresso

Student and professional dancers from the MAVC’s School of Drama and Dance are taking part, as are student actors.

“These masterclasses are a vital part of the production process for Trab: The Rest is Dust, offering a rare opportunity for both students and established artists in Malta to gain industry-led training,” say the organisers.

“The integration of these workshops with the opera’s production process reflects the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College’s commitment, under the executive direction of the head of college network Victor Galea, to foster the island’s performing arts scene.

“Students from all the art forms in the college directly took part in this production, thus obtaining a Level 3 Award in Placement in a Commercial Multi-disciplinary Production.”

With the premiere just days away, Trab: The Rest is Dust promises to be a thrilling, thought-provoking experience.

Trab: The Rest is Dust is taking place on April 25-26, at St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, at 8pm. The event is free of charge. The public is invited to secure their free tickets for the premiere, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis at ticketline.com.mt.