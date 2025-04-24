These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with Jimmy Magro being convicted of corruption-related offences, after a court concluded that he solicited a bribe to favourably adjudicate tender in 2014.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a man admitting to the murder of jeweller Joseph Carabott, who was beaten and left for dead in an August 2023 botched heist.

The Malta Independent leads with Catholic faithful paying their final respects to Pope Francis at St Peter’s Basilica.

The newspaper also highlights Magro’s conviction, with its headline also referencing Magro’s former role as Labour Party secretary general.

L-Orizzont dedicates its entire front page to Pope Francis, splashing a photo of the Pope lying in his coffin at St Peter’s Basilica and noting that President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Prime Minister Robert Abela are among those who will attend Saturday’s funeral.

In-Nazzjon also leads with thousands of people paying their respects to Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica.

The newspaper also notes that Francis Zammit Dimech, the former PN Minister and MP, will be buried at a funeral on Thursday. Zammit Dimech was a man who "left a positive impact in every sector he got involved in", the paper quotes PN leader Bernard Grech as saying.