The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a wide-ranging interview with new president Myriam Spiteri Debono, who was questioned on her views on issues such as abortion. The newspaper also reports that residents of Ħal Farruġ have filed a complaint to the European Commission about massive aviation fuel tanks close to their homes.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes an anthropologist saying Catholicism no longer features in the Maltese identity in practice. It also quotes former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo saying the world is in a new cold war.

MaltaToday also interviews Myriam Spiteri Debono who said the president should not influence public debate. It also says that according to a survey, there is no enthusiasm for an EU army in Malta.

Il-Mument says the new presidency was greeted with enthusiasm.

Illum says George Farrugia, who was heavily involved in an oil purchases scandal 10 years ago and granted a pardon, was also involved in the granting last week of a tender to Bonnici Brothers for the building of an emergency power station. Farrugia is now the commercial director of Bonnici Brothers.

KullĦadd highlights the opening of a large social housing block in Msida. It also features comments by President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

It-Torċa too features comments by President Spiteri Debono. It also claims that footage shot in Poland shows hypocrisy by Roberta Metsola on abortion. The newspaper also highlights the memories of a long-serving Air Malta pilot.