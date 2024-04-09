The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the resignation of a board member of the Building and Construction Authority, claiming the BCA puts paperwork before safety.

The newspaper also features remarks by the prime minister that mature abortion talks should precede any referendum.

The Malta Independent also highlights the prime minister's remarks when asked about abortion. He said he will not declare his personal opinion as he does not want to politicise the issue. The newspaper also reports that the Degiorgio brothers have refused to testify in Yorgen Fenech's compilation of evidence.

L-orizzont highlights remarks by Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon that investment in the social sector will continue to be a government priority. The newspaper also carries tributes for a motorcyclist who died when he crashed into a pole in Gozo.

In-Nazzjon features patients' accounts about Mater Dei Hospital being 'in crisis.". It also reports how the European Commission has told Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba that his complaints against Maltese importers running a cartel should be handled by the Maltese authorities.