The following are the top new stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that payments into a suspected political bribery fund were linked to Steward Health Care negotiations with the government to receive more money.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the success of its journalists in the Malta Journalism Awards.

MaltaToday says child predators are targeting victims on gaming platforms. It also reports that the prime minister told members of his Cabinet that he will not be made a sacrificial lamb, warning against anyone trying to undermine him to cost Labour the general election.

The Malta Independent says Malta's HIV diagnosis rates are among the highest in Europe. It also quotes Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami saying Clayton Bartolo's position as an MP is untenable.

Illum says that despite everything, the Labour Party agrees that Robert Abela remains the best to lead the party into the next general election.

KullHadd leads with the signing of the new collective agreement for the civil service, saying 33,000 workers will see their lives change for the better. The newspaper also reiterates claims of tax avoidance by PN officials including the party leader, who it says, paid €60,000 in overdue tax.

Il-Mument devotes its front page to an advertisement for Monday's PN protest against the government.