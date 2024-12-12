The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

The Times of Malta leads with the International Council on Monuments and Sites making a last-ditch appeal to prevent the barracks at Fort Chambray from being dismantled as the Planning Authority is due to decide on the application today.

It also reports on how the Sliema local council has had to scale back on its Christmas decorations this year after struggling to find a contractor within its budget.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement from Moviment Graffitti who say that granting a permit for a new supermarket in Żurrieq ODZ will lead to further environmental degradation in the area.

It also reports on MCAST lecturers sending a petition to Prime Minister Robert Abela calling for a swift conclusion to dragging negotiations.

L-Orrizzont leads with the government concluding negotiations to buy the premises of the St Cajetan Band Club in Hamrun.

It also reports that the National Audit Office says the police force has achieved good results in its latest report.

In-Nazzjon's leading story is about a private member's bill put forward by the PN that seeks to hold businesses accountable in enforcing a zero-tolerance stance to workplace bullying.

It also reports on how a space promised as a new elderly home in Msida is being used as a temporary car park by Infrastructure Malta.