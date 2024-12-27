The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta's leading story reports that independent candidate Arnold Cassola is set to launch a new political party called Momentum in January, with the aim of shaking up Malta's bi-partisan system.

It also reports that Donald Trump has nominated former model, philanthropist and advertising executive Somers Farkas as the US ambassador to Malta.

The Malta Independent reports that the building that previously housed The Avenue restaurant in Paceville is set the be demolished and redeveloped into a block of 73 apartments.

It also carries a story marking the 20th anniversary of the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami.

L-Orrizzont carries a story about a family who are finally back on their feet thanks to public generosity after being forced out of their home due to a fire last year.

It also reports on how employees at the Government printing press have negotiated better working conditions.

In-Nazzjon's front page is dedicated to a feature about the charity telethon L-Istrina, which collected some €5.21 million for the Community Chest Fund.