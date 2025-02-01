These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with testimony in court, where a former bodyguard of Joseph Muscat testified that it was Muscat’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, who told him to visit Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma to “calm him down”.

The newspaper also reports that doctors and the government have definitively settled a dispute over the outsourcing of Mater Dei patients to private hospitals.

The Malta Independent also leads with the bodyguard's testimony in court. It also gives prominence to the shocking findings of an Ombudsman's report into the tenure of Alex Dalli as director of prisons.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela describing the government's Vision 2050 strategy as "something we must promise ourselves to achieve".

It also notes that court expert Jeremy Harbinson again failed to show up for testimony in the Vitals case against Joseph Muscat and others.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech pledging to invest in manufacturing and measures to improve work-life balance if elected into government.