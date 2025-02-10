The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with how dozens of individuals, couples and families who lost thousands of euros in an allegedly fraudulent holiday scheme are still waiting for justice and their money back seven years later. The newspaper also reports on Miriana's triumph at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest and the controversy over the interpretation of the song name Kant.

The Malta Independent says a business partner of developer Joseph Portelli has applied for PN sanctioning of illegal swimming pools in Sannat. It also reports that PN leader Bernard Grech has promised a ministry for sports if his party is elected to government.

l-orizzont quotes Nayla Glaise, president of Eurocadres ( a European trade union voice of professionals and managers, as saying that the transposition of the EU's Pay Transparency Directive is a huge opportunity for unions and workers.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Bernard Grech's promise of a sports ministry. In other stories it reports on Malta Eurovision winner Miriana Conte's traffic accident on Sunday and also how a police chase ended in two officers and a woman being injured in a collision.