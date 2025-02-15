These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Chris Cardona and David Gatt have been summoned as witnesses in the case against men accused of manufacturing the bomb used to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The newspaper also reports that Victoria’s Parish is not happy with a government masterplan for St George’s Square.

The Malta Independent also leads with the summoning of Cardona and Gatt. It also writes that a woman has been given a suspended sentence for leading a brothel in Balzan.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN press conference in which two of the party’s MPs accused the government of being insensitive to people’s day-to-day realities.

L-Orizzont writes that police have solved all homicides committed in the last four years.