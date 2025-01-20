The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news about the Gaza truce, which came into effect on Sunday and saw the release of the first hostages.

The newspaper also reports that a new state-of-the-art palliative care complex in Santa Venera was inaugurated by Hospice Malta on Sunday.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also report on the opening of St Michael Hospice.

Separately, the Independent publishes comments by the Ombudsman, who told the newspaper that enforcing the environment as a human right would be a 'pandora's box'.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes a photo of Donald Trump on its front page, as the president-elect retakes power in the US on Monday.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday told party supporters prime minister Robert Abela was shifting the goalposts as he had found himself with his back to the wall.