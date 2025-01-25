A court decision to grant Yorgen Fenech bail makes front-page headlines on all local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a simple ‘Yorgen Fenech granted bail’ and a large photo of Fenech exiting parliament in 2023, with the story taking up its entire front page.

The Malta Independent writes ‘Yorgen Fenech granted bail in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case’. The newspaper also gives prominence to Momentum asking parliament’s standards Commissioner to investigate cabinet’s failure to file their asset declarations last year.

In-Nazzjon writes that Yorgen Fenech has been granted bail against a combined total of €200,000 in deposits and personal guarantees.

It also highlights a PN statement describing the Abela-led government as “the biggest obstacle to justice” and runs a photo of President Myriam Spiteri Debono meeting Pope Francis.

L-Orizzont runs a photo of Fenech and reports on the bail decision but opts to give prominence to the death of a motorcyclist in the Tal Qroqq tunnels instead. The newspaper also writes that the government has found alternatives for patients affected by a doctors’ strike at health centres.