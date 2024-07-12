The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with news that a court has dismissed a PN case challenging the State Advocate to recover funds defrauded in the now defunct hospitals' deal.

In a separate piece, Times of Malta publishes comments by victims of a serial fraudster who was sent back to jail this week for repeating her crimes.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who on Thursday told the media that only a PN government would help the Maltese recoup the millions invested in the hospitals' deal.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Thursday claimed the case launched by PN was a "vindictive act".

The newspaper also reports that the GWU is in talks with representatives of food couriers.