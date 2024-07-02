The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with revelations that a campaign to smear former Health Minister Chris Fearne was funded by Steward Health Care.

It also reports how one person suffered smoke inhalation when a storage area of the Hotel Preluna caught fire on Monday.

The Malta Independent focuses on an address by President Myriam Spiteri Debono in which she told the Film Commission to respect principles of accountability and good governance. It also reports that plans for an 11-storey hotel in a Sliema residential area, prepared by developer Michael Stivals, have been sent back to the Planning Authority by an appeals tribunal.

L-orizzont says the prime minister reiterated his confidence in Chris Fearne after the revelations on Steward Heath Care made by Times of Malta on Monday. It also reports that new psychological services are to be offered to LGBTQ+ people and their relatives.

In-Nazzjon also picks up the Steward Health Care revelations. It also says the prime minister is continuing to defend those who had lied about Fearne.