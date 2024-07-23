The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how consumer demand for generators has skyrocketed in the wake of widespread and prolonged power cuts, which once again have impacted the country at the height of summer.

It separately also reports on how the Mosta council is reconsidering the decision to partially pedestrianise the town's main square following complaints from residents and business owners.

The Malta Independent's main story is a report on Opposition Leader Bernard Grech calling on Energy Minister Miriam Dalli to step down after last week's series of power cuts.

It also features a report on how Birżebbuġa's local council and historical say there are now over 1,000 objections to a planning application to build a model airstrip in Wied Żnuber.

l-orrizont leads with a court report, which quoted excerpts from the testimony of a woman who works in a massage parlour detailing her alleged rape.

The newspaper also separately reports a statement from the Energy Ministry which said that it is currently implementing a comprehensive plan that addresses the country's electricity distribution system and that this plan has been communicated to social partners.

It also carries a story on how the General Workers' Union is leading talks between the Lands Authority and its employees in preparation for the signing of a new collective agreement.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on Opposition Leader Bernard Grech calling for an emergency meeting with the social partners to discuss the crisis of the current state of Malta's electricity distribution system.

It also features a statement from the PN which said that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa has confirmed that he is part of the government's agenda.