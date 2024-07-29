The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the European Prosecutor has said that the judiciary, not ministers, should be responsible for the issue of warrants for wiretapping in criminal cases.

The newspaper also reports about concerns over the rate of self-harm rates in Malta.

The Malta Independent quotes the mayor of St Paul's Bay saying that hundreds of people regularly get free meals from Qawra church. It also reports how the prime minister said businessmen should not play games trying to circumvent immigration laws.

L-orizzont leads with the prime minister's remarks on Sunday, when he said the government is taking ambitious decisions that would have an impact. Among them is a ban on further foreign workers for cab services.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the Nationalist Party would work for Malta to have long-term planning in various sectors. It also pictures the unloading in Malta of a new diesel-powered power station that will cost €37 million.