The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta quotes former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne saying he does not exclude 'Muscat-era' officials as being behind a major smear campaign against him.

The newspaper also quotes interior and employment minister Byron Camilleri warning employers against firing striking couriers.

The Malta Independent leads with court evidence by the Auditor-General, who said he found no evidence of wrongdoing by Chris Fearne or Edward Scicluna in the Vitals hospitals deal. It also reports how in France, President Macron has kept the prime minister in office after the chaotic outcome of parliamentary elections.

L-orizzont gives prominence to remarks by the prime minister at the introduction of a parliamentary debate on a new law on occupational accidents, saying the legislation reflected the government's commitment to workers. It also says investment in new MRI equipment will cut waiting time for patients.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the start of the parliamentary debate on the new occupational health and safety law, quoting the PN as saying that had there really been government commitment, there would not have been foot-dragging. It also reports that Chris Fearne is seeking protection amid fears from a 'hidden hand' in the smear campaign against him.

