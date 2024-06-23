The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that the Chamber of Architects has released plans for an alternative to the controversial Msida Creek Project that would instead see the busy junction transformed into a tree-filled park.

It separately reports that one of the alleged ringleaders of a social benefits fraud claimed he was told he would not be prosecuted if he fired his lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

The Malta Independent on Sunday meanwhile reports that PN leader Bernard Grech has set his sights on winning the next general election, telling the newspaper this was the next step after the party achieved its targets in the European Parliament and local council elections this year.

Separately, the newspaper publishes an analysis of why the road to government is still long for the PN.

Malta Today leads with a report on how the PL’s parliamentary group has had wide ranging discussions to determine how to react to the European and local election results. The internal talks, according to the newspaper, are not focused, and too much remains uncertain as the Prime Minister mulls changes to his Cabinet.

Illum leads its front page with news on stricter conditions for cash rebates within the film industry.

Il-Mument prints a photo of a girl on its front, reminding readers that the PN was on Sunday organising a fundraiser for the party.

It-Torċa reports that two of the complaints to Malta's church safeguarding commission last year were about sexual abuse by diocesan priests.

Kullħadd carries three stories. In one, the newspaper reports that over 44,000 fines were issued in three years to people on their phone or wearing headphones while driving.

The second story on the newspaper's front is about abuse on the elderly, while in the third story, the newspaper reveals that Caritas helps three people suffering usury issues per week.