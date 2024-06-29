These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the family of a teenager who was crushed to death while on holiday in Malta has been awarded €1.1 million in damages.

The newspaper also reports that Joseph Muscat will continue to serve as chair of the Malta Premier League, despite facing ongoing criminal charges for corruption, money laundering and bribery.

The Malta Independent leads with a decision by the Malta Union of Teachers to partially suspend directives at MCAST, as both sides continue to negotiate the terms of a new collective agreement.

L-Orizzont leads with news from an EU Council meeting, where member state leader leaders agreed on appointments and nominations for the EU's top jobs and adopted the strategic agenda for 2024-2029.

The newspaper also reports that MUT directives at MCAST have been suspended, and recalls a historic moment when dockyard workers blocked the Grand Harbour.

In-Nazzjon reports Nationalist Party criticism that the government has yet to do anything about a €600 million waste-to-energy tender, one week after the original award decision was annulled by a court.

The newspaper also writes that a revision of union directives affecting MCAST students has caused “total confusion” at the college.