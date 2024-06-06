The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignments of Vitals and Steward consultant Asad Ali, charged with bribery in connection with the hospitals scandal. The newspaper also reports on Wednesday's leaders' debate as the electoral campaign for the EP and council elections enters the last day.

The Malta Independent leads with the leaders' debate, saying both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech stuck to their script.

l-orizzont says Labour is leading the PN by 10.8% ahead of Saturday's elections. It also features an address by GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja at a conference of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva. He said the social contract needs to be renewed worldwide.

In-Nazzjon has Bernard Grech saying the PN is the only alternative for the change the country needs. Roberta Metsola is quoted as saying the PN is the only guarantee of benefits for the country on a European level.