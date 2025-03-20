The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

All newspapers lead with the news that Archbishop emeritus Paul Cremona has died aged 79.

Times of Malta meanwhile reports on its front page that chemicals used to treat the hulls of ships have been discharged into the Grand Harbour without authorisation from the environmental authorities.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by St Julian's mayor who said that since St Patrick's Day events are spontaneous, traffic disruptions are inevitable.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile reports that a TB case has been found at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

L-orizzont publishes a teaser about an interview with Foundation for Affordable Housing's Jake Azzopardi on ensuring increased affordable housing in Malta.