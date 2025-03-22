These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that a nurse is under arrest on suspicion of having stabbed a colleague at Mater Dei Hospital.

The newspaper also reports on a joint decision by the Building and Construction Authority and Occupational Health and Safety Authority to order Michael Stivala’s ST Group to repair damage caused to a property in Sliema during construction works.

The Malta Independent also leads with the nurse stabbing. It also gives prominence to the government's launch of a national suicide prevention strategy.

L-Orizzont leads with a preview of Cremona’s funeral, citing people who knew him as saying he “lived for those most vulnerable in society”. The newspaper also gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela saying Malta secured neutrality guarantees in an EU Council meeting this week.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech paying his respects to the late Archbishop Paul Cremona, whose funeral will be held on Saturday.

The newspaper also describes the Nationalist Party as having a voice that “makes a difference in European fora”.