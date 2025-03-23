The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that motorists will be offered €25,000 if they give up their driver's licence for five years. The measure, due to be announced by the government, is part of a broader package to reduce congestion on the roads.

The Sunday Times in its second story reports on the funeral of former Archbishop Paul Cremona. The funeral tops the front pages of Il-Mument and It-Torċa with headlines thanking the former archbishop.

MaltaToday says airfares to Malta are set to rise €10 because of EU emission rules. It also says the prime minister raised eyebrows with talks of reform of the human rights law.

The Malta Independent quotes media gurus Joe Azzopardi and Fr Joe Borg saying PBS should not be the state broadcaster.

KullĦadd says there are currently seven job opportunities for every job seeker

Illum reports that Jason Azzopardi would be returned to parliament in a casual election if Ivan J. Bartolo resigns. Bartolo has said he will not contest the next general election.