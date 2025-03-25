The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a blacklisted adviser has been linked to suspect payments in roads and bus service deals. It also features the collapse of two balconies above a Qawra bar in the early hours of Monday.

The Malta Independent reports that according to a Eurobarometer survey, 98% of the Maltese believed EU member states should be more united to face global challenges. It also reports that government debt has neared €11 billion.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the collapse of the two balconies in Qawra. It also quotes the prime minister as saying that diplomacy and dialogue are at the heart of lasting peace.

In-Nazzjon, meanwhile, quotes PN leader Bernard Grech noting that while the the PN has been consistent about the European Union and peace, the prime minister has a narrow view on security. It also reports that the prime minister and Finance Minister Clyde Caruaa have broken a new national debt record.