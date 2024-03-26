The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how former prime minister Joseph Muscat dropped his court case calling for a magistrate's recusal, but said he will file another one.

The newspaper also reports that law enforcement agency Lesa has failed to wriggle out of a car leasing contract binding it to Christian Borg's company until 2025. Borg is facing a raft of court cases including alleged abduction.

The Malta Independent focuses on comments by Robert Abela that an apology from MP Rosianne Cutajar would show 'humility' and 'close the case' enabling her return to the Labour parliamentary group. It also reports on Joseph Muscat's decision to drop his recusal case in court.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to remarks in parliament by Opposition leader Bernard Grech accusing Robert Abela of being populist by saying one thing in Malta and another in the European Union about defence spending. It also reports about a PN press conference where the party accused the government of sidelining mental health issues.

Meanwhile, L-orizzont quotes Abela saying, on defence spending, that the Maltese government was consistent in its commitment for peace.