Chris Fearne’s resignation as deputy prime minister dominates the headlines of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that Fearne ‘resigns following fraud charges’ and notes that the former deputy PM said that he is innocent but that it’s “the right thing to do”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri sticking by two of his top officials who also face similar charges.

The Malta Independent reports that Fearne has resigned and also asked for his nomination to the EU Commission to be withdawn.

The newspaper gives front-page prominence to the May 28 court date set for Joseph Muscat and others to appear in court to face criminal charges.

L-Orizzont reports that Fearne resigns and “sticks to his decision after the prime minister asked him to reconsider”.

The newspaper also reports on progress to build a racing track in Hal Far, saying 26,000 tonnes of waste have been cleared from the site. It also gives prominence to a government pledge about public land in Żurrieq.

In-Nazzjon reports Fearne’s resignation with a “government in crisis” headline. The newspaper also reports Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s analysis that Fearne’s resignation is a “challenge to Robert Abela”.