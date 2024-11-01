The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a military camp in southern Lebanon where Maltese peacekeeping soldiers are based had been struck by a rocket. The seven AFM soldiers stationed at Camp Shamrock are safe and unharmed.

The newspaper also reports how the heads of two unions have hit back at the government for broadcasting a budget-themed image on public sector devices earlier this week. The unions called the move politically motivated and unrelated to public sector jobs.

The Malta Independent leads its front with news that the Justice and Peace Commission, within the Archdiocese of Malta, welcomed the social measures in the 2025 Budget, yet said more should have been done in the budget to secure a dignified standard of living for those facing economic hardships.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports how Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the Nationalist Party wants to send workers at the Public Broadcasting Service to jail. His comments come after a court provisionally upheld a warrant of a prohibitory injunction filed by the PN to halt a broadcasting political spot in connection with Budget 2025.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile published comments by PN leader Bernard Grech that the government must stop stealing from the people and stop increasing the cost of living for them.

It separately reports how the Nationalist Party has protested in court that Public Broadcasting Services has breached a court order banning the broadcasting of a Budget advert and other politically partisan slots.

L-orizzont reports comments from economist Philip von Brockdorff who said the country’s economic growth remained the highest in the EU.

It also reports the government’s expectations to see tourism revenue to exceed to an unprecedented €3 billion by the end of the year.