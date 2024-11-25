The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front with news that seven out of every 10 builders who sat for a revamped theory exam to obtain their builders’ licence have failed it, even though many of them have been working as masons for as long as four decades.

The newspaper also reports that as many as three out of every four licenced holiday homes in Malta and Gozo could be impacted by new regulations for short-term lets.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday told PL supporters he will defend Malta's nominee to the EU Commission Glenn Micallef with all the strength of the government and the country's institutions, after a complaint to the police was filed against him.

The newspaper - and similarly In-Nazzjon - also publishes comments by Bernard Grech who also on Sunday told PN supporters the government has become characterised by fraud.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes news from court, where a man was arrested after threatening he would "eliminate" his wife. Separately, another man was remanded in custody after being found in possession of several packets containing cocaine.

L-orizzont leads its front with a photo of the prime minister, who on Sunday said that a collective agreement will be signed for civil workers this week.

The newspaper also publishes comments by GWU's Josef Bugeja who welcomed the government's promise of strengthening social dialogue and the role of the MCESD.