The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Enemalta will be footing the bill for pollution emitted by the privately operated Bonnici Brothers “emergency” power station.

The newspaper also reports on how the lampuki, a seasonal fish staple in the Maltese diet, is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive, with experts pointing to climate change as one of the key factors behind the decline.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that former prime minister Alfred Sant has hit out against the Gozo airfield project, saying "the worst thing in life is not to commit mistakes, but to go on repeating them".

Separately, the newspaper reports that negotiations for a collective agreement for MCAST lecturers and staff are ongoing.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech, who on Sunday told party supporters the PN would ensure people had more spending money and a country they truly deserved.

L-orizzont gives prominence to comments by Robert Abela, who on Sunday insisted the family was the backbone of society and it was unacceptable that children were victimised during the separation of their parents.