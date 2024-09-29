The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that a judicial inquiry into the death of a Polish diver has found grounds for a hyperbaric consultant to face criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Malta’s first crematorium could be up and running within two years, according to a funeral director with plans to build and operate one in Paola.

The Malta Independent on Sunday meanwhile publishes comments by a mental health worker who said his schizophrenia diagnosis has helped him to better understand and empathise with people struggling with certain issues.

Malta Today and Illum lead their front with results of MT's first survey since June’s European election. According to its data, the PN has an advantage of 12,000 votes over the Labour Party.

Il-Mument publishes a photo of Mater Dei Hospital, a photo of Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela and his private secretary Mariella Abela. The newspaper claims PL members were told by the ministry they will be helped out in the future if they voted for Abela in the election of the party's executive.

It-Torċa publishes comments by the GWU's Secretary for Disciplinary Corps Theo Vella, who recommends protecting public service employees by ensuring no suspended sentences are handed out to those who harm them.

The newspaper also publishes a photo of Robert Abela at the UN General Assembly debate in New York where he urged for international collaboration.