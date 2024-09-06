The following are the front page stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with lawyer Jason Azzopardi was ordered by a judge to delete Facebook posts concerning Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. During a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, Madam Justice Edwina Grima raised concerns that public comments could undermine the judicial process.

It separately reports dozens of third-country nationals have registered their addresses at properties linked to two Gozitan construction magnates, even though they do not live there.

The Malta Independent reports the Notarial Council has ordered notaries not to sign a new Identità lease agreement form because the document does not guarantee that the signatures on the rental contract are genuine.

It also gives prominence to comments by the Standard Commissioner, who said there is “no basis” for him to revise a report on Environment Minister Miriam Dalli after the PN alleged that a mistake had let the ministry off easy.

Separately, in-Nazzjon ran a report saying the Standard Commissioner was persisting with a mistake even though it had been specifically brought to his attention.

It also reports how Valletta’s local council dropped a tender to restore St Paul’s Parish Church façade.

L-Orrizont reports how Labour MEP Daniel Attard had filed a complaint to the EU Ombudsman about Roberta Metsola, accusing her of nepotism for appointing Matthew Tabone, her brother-in-law, as the head of her cabinet.