The liturgical feast of St George will be celebrated in Victoria today, April 23. Morning prayers will be said at 8.30am, while the solemn singing of the second vespers will be held at 6.15pm.

A pontifical mass, led by Bishop Anton Teuma, will be celebrated at 7pm, followed by the re-entry of the statue of St George into its niche. The Laudate Pueri choir, directed by Mro Fr Ġorġ Frendo, will take part.

A demonstration with the statue of St George, accompanied by La Stella Band, will start from St George’s square at 8.30pm. It will end at the band club’s premises in Republic Street.

St George’s archpriest, Joseph Curmi, urged the Victoria community to take part in today’s liturgical services, including pontifical mass.

“St George’s life and deeds are witness of the Holy Spirit who descended upon the Church,” Mgr Curmi said.

“With his martyrdom, George gave witness of God’s mighty power just where the weak was. In George’s life we saw how the weak won over the strong, the good triumphed over evil and death was conquered and life became glorious,” Mgr Curmi concluded.