Placing a bet on a sporting event is a great way to increase the fun and excitement of it and you also have the chance of winning some money. Many consumers enjoy the occasional flutter on their favourite teams, but those who want to place regular bets and see returns have certain considerations to make.

The UK's most popular sport to bet on is football, but other markets including golf, tennis, and rugby also enjoy popularity. Sports betting markets typically enjoy a boost during major tournaments like the Champion's League, World Cup, Wimbledon, and Olympics, so taking a look at some of the best tips for sports betting beginners could make all the difference when you place your bets.

Find the best bookmakers

The first thing you need to do when placing a bet is to find a reputable bookmaker. Online sports betting sites are a great way for you to easily bet on sports via dedicated websites and apps, and the UK has a great selection of licensed operators that must adhere to the rules and regulations set out by the Gambling Commission.

All UK betting sites must offer fair and transparent betting opportunities, with consumers able to read all of their terms and conditions on-site. Some licenced UK bookmakers also sign up for the Gamcare service that provides information, help, and a voluntary self-exclusion service to consumers.

Alternatively, UK consumers can explore offshore, non-Gamstop sports betting sites. Many offshore sites are licensed in other countries like Malta and Curacao and offer a wider choice of betting markets, payment methods, and competitive odds.

Choosing off-shore alternatives can be a great option, but it is essential that consumers seek more information about the site's security and licences to find the safest options.

There are many considerations when choosing an online sports betting site, but it is worth taking the time to find the right one for you.

Some online sports books specialise in specific sports and are able to offer a wider range of markets because of this. However, this can limit options for those interested in a variety of sports.

Comparing betting odds, bonuses, and loyalty schemes will make a big difference to the customer experience, and some bookmakers also offer a selection of payment methods.

Research your chosen sport

If you plan on betting regularly on a sport, it is essential that you have done your research on it. The most successful gamblers will research their chosen field and continue to add to their knowledge by keeping up with the latest news.

This might sound like a lot of work, but the vast majority of people betting on sports have a passion for them.

By researching sports data, teams, and players, you will have a much better chance of mitigating the risk of betting by weighing up the pros and cons of each wager. It will also make it easier for you to identify the best opportunities.

Focus on particular betting markets

Having a good knowledge base for a particular sport is relatively easy for fans, but it is also possible that consumers spread themselves too thin. In the world of football betting, there are markets for domestic and international competitions including cups and leagues. This can mean that there are hundreds, if not thousands of matches every week.

Specialising in one league will give you a much better chance of knowing how teams are likely to fare against one another. The bigger the league, the easier it will be for you to find team information. The English Premier League is the most popular league in the world and sports fans will find a great body of information about each team.

Lower league betting can sometimes offer greater value for money with bookmakers less likely to spend as much time pricing them up. However, it can be difficult to find the same levels of detail available for bigger games.

You can also narrow down your bet types with a massive selection of betting markets available including outright competitions, matches, first goals scorers, halftime, bookings, corners, and more.

Narrowing your focus allows you to get as much information as possible to make an informed decision on your selection.

Understand the factors that affect outcomes

There are many factors that will affect your selection that need to be considered, with the most obvious being team selections and form, but other influences can have a significant impact as well.

Home advantage can make a big difference to teams and individual athletes as the support they can get can help spur them on to greater performances.

Another factor that many people fail to take into consideration is the weather. Football teams that rely on a fast-paced passing game can struggle in poor weather. A wet pitch will be a lot heavier with the ball being held up and players having to battle through muddy conditions.

Teams can also influence factors like this with some choosing to use sprinklers to wet the grass before matches. This has a different effect than torrential downpours and can speed up play by making the surface slick.

In other cases, teams have been known to shorten or lengthen the pitch depending on their team or the opposition's style of play. FIFA directives recommend a length of between 110 and 120 yards and a width between 70 and 80 yards.

Keeping the grass longer on the wings can slow play down as well, with a length of between 25 and 30mm expected.

Make bankroll management a priority

Bankroll management refers to the money you choose to gamble with and you should always gamble responsibly by working out the amount you are comfortable with losing.

Keeping a note of winnings and losses can also help you to identify the markets you are most successful with and ensure you keep control of your finances. It is important that you avoid spending over your pre-determined winnings.

Improve your bankroll with bonuses

While you should always stick to your bankroll, it is possible to extend the limits without increasing risk by making the most of deals and offers.

Many sports betting sites run promotions to entice new customers and this can include enhanced odds or deposit matching. Enhanced odds deals help you enjoy the best prices on your selections, while deposit matching helps you increase your stake without spending.

You should always read the terms and conditions of any deals with enhanced odds typically allowed up to a certain stake amount before the price reverts back to normal. Some deposit matching also requires consumers to play through the portion of their winnings attributed to the deal.

Finding bookmakers that reward loyal customers can also help you have to shop for deals. Many online bookmakers also make use of ML and AI to create tailored deals based on your betting patterns.

Start small

When you are starting out you might get lucky with the occasional bet, but it typically takes time to find your feet. Because of this, betting lower stakes can help you get used to the markets and bet types without risking too much.

When deciding on your bankroll, you can also determine the size of the bet you are willing to place based on the odds. As you get more comfortable with what is working for you, you will be able to make adjustments.

Try to avoid making adjustments while placing bets as this can influence your decision.

Never chase losses

It is best to place bets with a level head and doing so after a loss can lead to poor decisions. Chasing losses can lead to consumers abandoning their bankroll and limits and taking bigger risks.

Chasing losses is typically an act of desperation and can lead to poor decision-making. Setting out an amount that you are comfortable with losing should be a big part of gambling, and accepting that you won't win every time is also important.

Bet with your head not with your heart

One of the best things about betting on sports is being able to back the team you support and know a lot about. However, this can also be the downfall of many gamblers who refuse to go against their team or back rivals.

The best gamblers can separate emotions from their selections and are able to mitigate risk by basing their choices on facts and statistics. Of course, there is no set formula to winning, but backing a selection because you want them to win rather than thinking they are capable is a system that will backfire

Being a big fan of a team can have many benefits to your gambling if you are willing to make the correct decisions based on probability.

Keep a record of your bets

Keeping a record of your bets will help you keep up to date with your finances, and will also give you a better idea of your performance. It could be that you need to reconsider your chosen market or narrow your focus on what you are most successful with.

Spreadsheets are easy to maintain and allow you to have a quick and easy overview of what you have won. This can lead to greater success when you explore the factors that impact your losses.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/