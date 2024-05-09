Tourist arrivals in March reached 240,851 in March, an increase of 38.1 per cent from March last year, the NSO said on Thursday.

The largest share of inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (35.3 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (32.8 per cent). British, Italian and Polish residents made up 44.1 per cent of total tourists.

Total nights spent amounted to 1,398,237, up by 32.2 per cent from March 2023 and total expenditure surpassed €183.0 million (up by 44.8 per cent).

The largest share of guest nights (89.5 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments.

The NSO said arrivals in the first three months of 2024 amounted to 581,839 (+ 31.3 per cent) while total nights spent surpassed 3.4 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure for the period January-March 2024 was estimated at €407.2 million, while expenditure per capita stood at €700.