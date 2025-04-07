Tourist arrivals in February were up by almost a quarter on the same month in 2024, official figures issued on Monday show.

The National Statistics Office said arrivals were estimated at 210,305, an increase of 24.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2024.

The largest share of inbound tourists consisted of persons 25 and 44 years old (38.0 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (34.2 per cent).

British, Polish, and Italian residents made up 46.8 per cent of tourists

Total nights spent amounted to 1,237,182, up by 21.8 per cent when compared to February 2024, and total expenditure surpassed €146.8 million, an increase of 28.2 per cent.

The largest share of guest nights (90.0 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments.

Tourist arrivals in the first two months of 2025 amounted to 404,463, an increase of 18.3 per cent over the same period in 2024, while total nights almost reached 2.4 million.

Total tourist expenditure for the period January-February 2025 was estimated at €289.4 million (+28.8 per cent). Expenditure per capita stood at €716.