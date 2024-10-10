Council of Europe Road near the airport was fully open on Thursday morning after an 18-hour operation to lift an overturned trailer and restore the road surface.

The trailer flipped on its side at about 1pm on Wednesday, causing partial closure of the body lanes towards the airport. The driver escaped injury.

Transport Malta said it had worked with Infrastructure Malta and the Civil Protection Department to remove the trailer and a large quantity of diesel which had leaked from it.

Infrastructure Malta in a separate statement said the top layers of asphalt needed to be replaced because of damage caused by the diesel spill.

Motorists were urged to proceed with caution.