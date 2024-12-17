Two minivans crashed in the limit of Siġġiewi on Tuesday afternoon, causing one of them to overturn.

The incident was initially reported by Transport Malta, who in a statement said that the incident involved a minivan carrying school children and that no injuries were reported.

However, when contacted the police said that since the incident was reported at 2.15 pm four people had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police could not confirm whether any of those hospitalised were minors.

