Two minivans crashed in the limit of Siġġiewi on Tuesday afternoon, causing one of them to overturn. 

The incident was initially reported by Transport Malta, who in a statement said that the incident involved a minivan carrying school children and that no injuries were reported. 

However, when contacted the police said that since the incident was reported at 2.15 pm four people had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital. 

The police could not confirm whether any of those hospitalised were minors. 

More to follow 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.