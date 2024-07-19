Two people were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Qormi and Gżira on Thursday evening.

The first of the two incidents occurred on Triq Manwel Dimech in Qormi at around 5pm, when a male pedestrian was hit by a Nissan Micra driven by a 26-year-old Ħamrun man.

The victim, a Syrian national who also lives in Ħamrun, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Hours later, emergency services were called to Triq Tas-Sliema in Gżira after a BMW driven by a 50-year-old Gżira man collided with a Yamaha T110 motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old Brazilian woman who lives in Naxxar.

The incident was reported at around 9.30pm.

A medical team took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Both victims in the two traffic incidents were grievously injured.

Police have launched separate investigations into the collisions.