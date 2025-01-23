Disciplinary corps members who stay in the service for 33 years will receive a tax-free bonus worth two years of wages.

Police, soldiers, firefighters, and correctional officers can retire after 25 years of service and begin receiving a state pension.

In recent years, the government introduced fiscal incentives to encourage officers to stay on, such as a pension bump of 23 per cent for those who stay on for a further four years.

On Friday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced an incentive for workers to stay on for even longer.

“Every worker from any of the disciplined corps who has completed 29 years of service will benefit from a non-taxable payment equivalent to six months' salary at the end of each year, for four years after the 29th year,” the Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Workers can also choose to receive a one-time payment at the end of the four years, the ministry said.

The initiative comes following an agreement with the General Workers Union and the Malta Police Union.

Camilleri said the government was keeping its commitment to increase incentives for officers in the disciplined corps. He said he looked forward to further improving their working conditions.