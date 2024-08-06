The takeup of public spaces to accommodate businesses setting up outdoor tables and chairs has reached “unsustainable” levels in Marsascala, a residents group has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Marsascala Residents Network (MRN) claimed that a number of catering establishments are either “occupying space illegally or not abiding by the conditions of the permits”.

This, residents say, has led to a situation where pavements, ramps and public spaces have been blocked or rendered unusable by the general public, compromising public access and general safety in the area.

In the case of the playground of Marsascala Bay, this sprouting of tables and chairs has also ended up exposing children to passive smoking from restaurant patrons, the group said.

Despite repeated requests, the MRN’s requests to meet with the ministers responsible for the Lands Authority and the Planning Authority have been ignored.

“Instead of showing interest and goodwill in curbing these abuses, authorities are instead allowing owners/operators of catering establishments to continue with this illegal take-up of public spaces,” they said.

“Those who abuse of public land are being allowed to apply for sanctioning of these illegalities, without being asked to remove them whilst awaiting a decision to be taken on whether permits can be issued or not.”

The MRN also said it is disappointed by the actions of the PA, whom the group claims say that action in response to reported illegalities can only be taken after sanctioning applications filed by the restaurant owners are decided.

This is an unacceptable abuse of residents’ right to enjoy public spaces, the group said.

“Responsible Ministers and relevant authorities and entities are expected to ensure that guidelines, regulations and civic principles are safeguarded,” they said.

“Instead, this drastic situation is being completely disregarded. To this end, the MRN insists that these abuses are stopped at once, and that respect towards residents and visitors of Marsascala is duly restored.”

The group is encouraging residents to take the issue up with the Local Council as well as other relevant authorities including, the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Police, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability, and Transport Malta.