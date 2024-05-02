The call for sustainability has now also reached the tourism model that is being implemented in many countries, including Malta, where increasing numbers is apparently the only official target. This makes life unbearable for residents and transforms the destination itself into one that is unattractive also for the tourists themselves.

We have seen protests in Spain and other countries calling for a cap on the number of tourists admitted each year, in order not to strain the infrastructure to breaking point.

Moreover, climate change is leaving its mark, with limitations on already scarce water supplies, meaning that there might not be enough even for the local population.

Housing is another issue, with the increased demand from workers in the industry exerting pressure on the prices of available properties, leaving locals unable to afford their own residence.

Third country nationals are packed like sardines in apartments, leaving a hefty mark-up to the landlord that is much higher than what would otherwise be earned.

Recent legislation to bring various laws in line so as not to allow more than six unrelated tenants to rent a property will not bring about any change unless it is enforced. And we all know about enforcement in Malta.

There have been calls in Malta for a thorough analysis of what the country can sustainably support.

We have seen what happens in locations such as Comino where the crowds make the site itself an unattractive choice.

Venice is the latest city to launch a scheme to encourage visitors to avoid the busy days by launching a charge on weekends between May and July. It’s an experiment aimed to make the city more liveable, for locals and visitors too.

We are not saying that we do not want tourists, only that their numbers should be manageable to minimise the impact, especially on the local communities that live in the country all the year round.

In this respect, the government is not even heeding its own agencies’ advice. When the Malta Tourism Strategy 2021-2030 - ‘Recover, Rethink, Revitalise’ - was presented by the Malta Tourism Authority, its vision was stated as: “To manage and formulate the future development of tourism to Malta in line with sustainability principles through strategies aimed at making best use of the country’s natural capital and cultural attractions in a way which balances between the welfare and well-being of the country’s residents and the maximisation of visitor economic value and satisfaction.”

Venice is the latest city to launch a scheme to encourage visitors to avoid busy days by launching a charge on weekends between May and July - Brian Decelis

The strategy lists these four key pillars for a sustainable approach to tourism development.

Less weighting to sheer volume growth in favour of an enhanced quality offer aimed at improving visitor satisfaction, in line with sustainable development guidelines.

Minimising negative host-population impacts;

Equating the tourism offer with the natural and socio-cultural elements that distinguish the destination from its competitors.

Maximising opportunities for higher economic returns on the basis of improved value for money and satisfied tourists.

Yet another voluminous 132-page glossy report – including a full-page picture of the minister himself – that is left to gather dust on a shelf.

In Malta, we also need to step up enforcement of existing rules and regulations to ensure that local residents – who need to rest and go to work while tourists are on holiday – are given their due respect by the operators in the sector.

But the reality on the ground is that tourist operators are allowed to ride roughshod over residents, as we have seen in the current saga of tables and chairs occupying pavements and public spaces, often way beyond that allowed by law.

However, residents seem to be finally waking up from their stupor of the feel-good factor that had been generated a decade or so ago with the then much needed change in government and are now saying “enough is enough”.

The forthcoming elections are an opportunity to send a message to challenge the status quo where the two big parties in cahoots with big-and-not-so-big businesses have been ignoring citizens’ pleas for a better quality of life.

On June 8, one should vote wisely for those candidates who sincerely have the country’s and their localities’ interests at heart.

Brian Decelis is ADPD’s public relations officer and will be contesting the Marsascala local council election on behalf of ADPD.