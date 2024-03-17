The world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8. It is a day designed by the United Nations in 1975 to celebrate the achievements, resilience and contributions of women worldwide, without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. However, amid the celebrations, one group of women is often overlooked, namely older women.

Social media is bombarded by images of young, vibrant women laughing and celebrating. What about older women? Where are the images of them? Are women being celebrated and praised irrespective of age? Unfortunately, the reality is that older women, who have accumulated a wealth of wisdom and experience over the years, often remain invisible from any discourses on International Women’s Day. Their contributions are overlooked and their voices are left unheard.

Older women also deserve recognition and appreciation, regardless of race, education, career or ability, since all have played pivotal roles in shaping families, communities and societies.

Older age is predominantly stereotyped as a period of vulnerability, dependency and helplessness. The subject of ageing becomes even more complicated when gender is added to the mix.

Women are indeed more negatively stereotyped than men as they grow older. Older women’s positive contributions to society are less likely to be recognised than those of older men. On the contrary, very often they are more likely to be regarded as a ‘burden’ or a ‘problem’ needing attention.

To be old and female is doubly marginalised and oppressed. To be attractive a woman is expected to be young and thin. Once women lose what is socially described as attractive, they recede into invisibility. This is reflected on social media, especially in the popu­lar culture. With a few exceptions, mature actresses find it increasingly difficult to secure leading roles after they reach a certain age, and when they do, they are often portrayed as dependent, in decline and unattractive.

When older women are portrayed in advertisements, efforts are made to conceal and eliminate all visible signs of ageing. Is this really a celebration of older women, or perhaps a celebration of only those older women who remain youthful, slim-bodied, stylish and more energised than their cohort? In a society that often prioritises youth and beauty, older women often find themselves moved to the sidelines.

Older women have been the backbone of families, offering unwavering support, guidance and love. Today’s older women could have been reared in families where they were expected to take care of all their siblings, cook and clean the house. They had very little or no opportunity to continue their school years and had jobs rather than careers. Those who worked, most probably as secretaries, nurses or teachers, had to retire from the public service on marriage. It was also a time where women’s rights greatly reduced with marriage.

The silent strength older women possess, forged through decades of navigating challenges and triumphs, is a testament to their resilience. It is time to acknowledge the profound impact they have had on shaping the values and character of generations.

One also needs to remember that older women come from various backgrounds, ethnicities and walks of life. A more inclusive and supportive society for women of all ages can be fulfilled only by embracing this diversity and acknowledging their rich narratives filled with cultural wisdom and unique experiences.

Any occasion like the International Women’s Day is an opportunity to showcase the vibrancy, wisdom and vitality that all older women bring to the table. Older women need to be empowered. To foster a society that truly values and uplifts women of all ages, older women’s contributions and rights need to be recognised and their voices need to be heard. Women deserve equity at every age and should be encouraged and supported to access a life they can embrace.

On an international level, the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030) has made combatting ageism one of the four arms of its initiative. This is a positive way forward. However, there still needs to be greater engagement with older women to develop strategies to combat ageism’s interaction with gender, including through public awareness, promoting intergenerational relations, edu­cating healthcare professionals and also those working in the retail and hospitality industries.

According to the United Nations, “International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities”.

In this regard, let us not forget the invisible older women, who have shaped our world and are still giving their contributions to society in countless ways. Older women still contribute largely to family and community. They serve as unpaid contributors by acting as caregivers, volunteers, grandparents and even great-grandparents, thus fostering intergenerational ties.

It is only by acknowledging their contributions, celebrating their diversity and breaking free from ageist stereotypes, that a more inclusive and equitable society for women of all ages can be created.

It is time to unveil the invisible and honour the wisdom, strength and resilience of older women, so as to ensure that their stories are an integral part of the narrative of women’s achievements worldwide.

Rosette Farrugia-Bonello is deputy director at the International Institute on Ageing United Nations, Malta (INIA), and vice-president of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).